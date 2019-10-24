Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The friends of a Lincolnshire man who was killed a decade ago have made a fresh appeal for his killer to hand themselves in. Alan Wood, 50, was brutally murdered at his home in Lound, near Bourne, in 2009. Last night a memorial was held at a pub in Little Bytham. Family and friends said they would never give up hope that the person or people responsible for taking his life will be brought to justice. A fresh appeal about Mr Wood's death has been made by Lincolnshire Police.
By Paul Russell
Anniversary appeal over murdered man
Questions remain over future of British Steel
Four thousand steelworkers in Scunthorpe are waiting for the next move in the sale of collapsed company British Steel.
So far the preferred bidder, the Turkish company Ataer, has failed to sign an agreement ahead of a deadline today.
It means the official receiver could now allow other potential buyers to make offers.
Lincolnshire's weather
There's the chance of some rain later today in Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast: