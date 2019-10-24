Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The friends of a Lincolnshire man who was killed a decade ago have made a fresh appeal for his killer to hand themselves in.

Alan Wood, 50, was brutally murdered at his home in Lound, near Bourne, in 2009.

Last night a memorial was held at a pub in Little Bytham.

Family and friends said they would never give up hope that the person or people responsible for taking his life will be brought to justice.

A fresh appeal about Mr Wood's death has been made by Lincolnshire Police.