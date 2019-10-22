Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincoln City have been drawn against League One pacesetters Ipswich Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

Michael Appleton’s men will travel to Portman Road next month to face the Tractor Boys who are currently sitting top of their division after just one defeat in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe United face a trip to League Two rivals Crawley Town and Grimsby Town will host Newport County.

The matches will be played between 8 and 11 November.