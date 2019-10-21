Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. New Lincoln to London services to start

    Long awaited direct train services between Lincoln and London start today.

    Azuma
    Copyright: PA Media

    LNER will now run five direct services to and from the capital on a daily basis.

    The Azuma services will run alongside the existing daily LNER High Speed Train.

    A sixth weekday service will be introduced in December alongside five additional services on Saturdays and Sundays.

    The first of the Azuma services, which are modelled on the Japanese bullet train, is due to leave Lincoln today at 11:18.

