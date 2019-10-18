Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Kathy Green

  1. Four Red Arrows pilots fly off to new adventures

    Four members of the famous Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows have hung up their iconic red suits for the last time after completing their final flights with the aerobatic team.

    Red Arrows fly over New York
    Copyright: Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD/Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via Reuters

    The crew arrived back at RAF Scampton on Thursday following their 11-week tour of Canada and North America.

    One of those departing the team, Red 3 Sqn Ldr Mike Bowden, is leaving to become a commercial airline pilot.

    He says it's an "unbelievably" emotional time.

    "Knowing it's the last time you take off, the last time you land...But what a way to do it, off the back of the most incredible tour," he said.

    "The opportunities were second to none. We got to fly over the most iconic landscapes and landmarks around North America."

