Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The remains of an explorer credited with giving Australia its name will be reinterred in Lincolnshire after his skeleton was discovered by archaeologists working on the HS2 project.

ART GALLERY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA Copyright: ART GALLERY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Captain Matthew Flinders, from Donington, became the first known person to navigate around the entire coast of Australia, confirming it as a continent.

His remains were among 61,000 skeletons found in St James's Gardens, London, in January.

HS2 bosses have now said his remains will be buried at St. Mary and The Holy Rood following a request from his family and members of the local community.

Helen Wass, HS2 Head of Heritage said: “It is fitting that the last voyage of Captain Matthew Flinders will be back to the village of Donington where he grew up and we are pleased to be playing our part in his last journey."