Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The impact of the overnight closure of Grantham's A&E department is expected to be outlined by health bosses to Lincolnshire councillors later.

BBC Copyright: BBC

A lack of doctors was blamed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust for the closure of Grantham Hospital's unit from 18:30 to 09:00 which was introduced in August 2016.

The trust's actions led to protests from a campaign group which claimed the closure of the unit put people's safety at risk - a claim the trust denied.

Details of a planned consultation on the future of the department are expected to be revealed at today's meeting of Lincolnshire County Council's health scrutiny committee.