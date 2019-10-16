Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The impact of the overnight closure of Grantham's A&E department is expected to be outlined by health bosses to Lincolnshire councillors later. A lack of doctors was blamed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust for the closure of Grantham Hospital's unit from 18:30 to 09:00 which was introduced in August 2016. The trust's actions led to protests from a campaign group which claimed the closure of the unit put people's safety at risk - a claim the trust denied. Details of a planned consultation on the future of the department are expected to be revealed at today's meeting of Lincolnshire County Council's health scrutiny committee.
Grantham A&E overnight closure under scrutiny
