Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

After a chilly start we're going to see heavy and persistent rain pushing its way up from the south. The MET Office has issued a yellow warning for rain . Temperatures will get up to about 13C in places:
Watch: Monday's weather forecast for Lincolnshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Why are there sex shops on the A1?
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
Why are they there and, in the age of the internet, who is going in?Read more
Disease threat row over imported Romanian dogs
A woman who has rescued hundreds of dogs from Romania insists the animals she has imported meet UK guidelines after concerns were raised about the practice.
The British Veterinary Association says vets are worried about the risk of rare diseases in imported dogs.
Romania introduced a law to tackle strays, allowing them to be euthanised if they are not adopted in 14 days.
Vanda Kizmaz, from Bourne, said she was rescuing dogs from "kill centres".