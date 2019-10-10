Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two people have been seriously injured in a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist in Lincolnshire. It happened just after 17:00 yesterday afternoon on Station Road in North Hykeham, with two people taken to hospital for treatment as a result. The road was closed for several hours following the crash as police carried out their investigations. Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
Two hurt as lorry and cycle collide in North Hykeham
