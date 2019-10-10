Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lynsey Bradford

  1. Two hurt as lorry and cycle collide in North Hykeham

    Two people have been seriously injured in a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist in Lincolnshire.

    Station Road
    It happened just after 17:00 yesterday afternoon on Station Road in North Hykeham, with two people taken to hospital for treatment as a result.

    The road was closed for several hours following the crash as police carried out their investigations.

    Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

