Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A developer looking to knock down the former home of Louth Town Football club to make way for new houses wants to back out of an agreement to replace the lost sports facilities.

Google Copyright: Google

GBM UK has submitted documents to East Lindsey District Council which say plans for a sports facility, approved in 2014, are no longer needed.

The council asked for new facilities to be built as part of GBM UK’s outline application for 98 homes on Park Avenue when it was granted in 2016.

The developer is now looking for permission to build 54 homes on the site instead and proposes a £49,000 contribution towards the council's plans to enhance facilities on London Road.

GBM UK says Louth no longer has a team playing at the level which justified the requirement.