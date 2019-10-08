Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A developer looking to knock down the former home of Louth Town Football club to make way for new houses wants to back out of an agreement to replace the lost sports facilities.
GBM UK has submitted documents to East Lindsey District Council which say plans for a sports facility, approved in 2014, are no longer needed.
The council asked for new facilities to be built as part of GBM UK’s outline application for 98 homes on Park Avenue when it was granted in 2016.
The developer is now looking for permission to build 54 homes on the site instead and proposes a £49,000 contribution towards the council's plans to enhance facilities on London Road.
GBM UK says Louth no longer has a team playing at the level which justified the requirement.
Quote Message: We’re desperately trying to get back into Louth. We have players around here, but they can’t go anywhere to play. We haven’t been looking for anywhere in town to get a new ground because they’re supposed to be providing one.” from Stephen Clark Chairman, Louth Town FC
We’re desperately trying to get back into Louth. We have players around here, but they can’t go anywhere to play. We haven’t been looking for anywhere in town to get a new ground because they’re supposed to be providing one.”
By Lynsey Bradford
Uncertain future for Louth sports facilities
Local Democracy Reporting Service
