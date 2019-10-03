Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Farmers in Lincolnshire are to be given advice later about how to apply for grants after their land was affected by flooding earlier this year.

The town of Wainfleet was flooded in June, leading to about 580 homes being evacuated, affecting about 1,000 people.

The Environment Agency described the flooding as "unprecedented" after 132mm of rain - about two months' worth - fell over just three days.

The government cash for farmers will be used to help restore agricultural land in the area as quickly as possible.