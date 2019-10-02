Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. Flooding hits Lincolnshire village

    A clean-up operation's continuing this morning in part of North Kesteven after flooding affected the area.

    Several houses on Westcliffe Road in the village of Ruskington were flooded by water from the nearby Ruskington Beck.

    The fire service and police assisted families dealing with the aftermath:

    A flood warning remains in place for the area and water levels are being closely monitored.

