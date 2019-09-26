Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A hospital trust has apologised after a bereaved family were shown the wrong body. Patricia Riley, 81, (pictured above) died at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital on 13 September, but when her family went to see her they were shown the body of a different woman. Her daughter Sheila Clark said it was a "devastating" mistake for the family . The trust which runs the hospital said it was "truly distressing" for the family and that it was investigating.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Boston's Pilgrim Hospital shows bereaved family wrong body
A hospital trust has apologised after a bereaved family were shown the wrong body.
Patricia Riley, 81, (pictured above) died at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital on 13 September, but when her family went to see her they were shown the body of a different woman.
Her daughter Sheila Clark said it was a "devastating" mistake for the family.
The trust which runs the hospital said it was "truly distressing" for the family and that it was investigating.