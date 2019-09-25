Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Climate change protesters who blocked the entrance and climbed cranes at the site of a new gas-fired power station have been given conditional discharges. The protesters had all been charged with obstruction of the highway following protests in July at the site of a new £350m power station. Keadby 2, near Scunthorpe, is being built alongside an existing facility. The five women were each given a 12-month conditional discharge at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Scunthorpe power station protesters sentenced
Climate change protesters who blocked the entrance and climbed cranes at the site of a new gas-fired power station have been given conditional discharges.
The protesters had all been charged with obstruction of the highway following protests in July at the site of a new £350m power station.
Keadby 2, near Scunthorpe, is being built alongside an existing facility.
The five women were each given a 12-month conditional discharge at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.