Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Scunthorpe power station protesters sentenced

    Climate change protesters who blocked the entrance and climbed cranes at the site of a new gas-fired power station have been given conditional discharges.

    climate protesters
    The protesters had all been charged with obstruction of the highway following protests in July at the site of a new £350m power station.

    Keadby 2, near Scunthorpe, is being built alongside an existing facility.

    The five women were each given a 12-month conditional discharge at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

