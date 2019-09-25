Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Climate change protesters who blocked the entrance and climbed cranes at the site of a new gas-fired power station have been given conditional discharges.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The protesters had all been charged with obstruction of the highway following protests in July at the site of a new £350m power station.

Keadby 2, near Scunthorpe, is being built alongside an existing facility.

The five women were each given a 12-month conditional discharge at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.