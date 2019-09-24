Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Parents in a Lincolnshire village are being asked to monitor a local park after a fire at the weekend.

A wooden climbing frame in a park in Kirton near Boston was set alight on Saturday night and will cost thousands of pounds to replace.

Local councillors say the money will have to be raised by local people.

David Danby, chair of Kirton Parish Council said he hoped to hold a public meeting next month to discuss the ongoing care of the park.

He said: "Council members are only part time and they can't be here 24/7, if the parents can set up a group, and I believe they want to, to help to [look after the park] then that would be great."