Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire man has retained his karting championship at the age of 75.
Ken Blanchflower, from Billinghay near Sleaford, regularly races at Woodthorpe near Alford.
For the second successive year, he's become senior open champion, beating opponents in their twenties.
Ken says karting fans are amazed.
Quote Message: I was walking past the podium and the guy who organises the trophies said, "There's our 2019 senior open chamion." I was just walking by. It was quite funny because there was a lot of new faces there. They turned round and saw me, 75 years old, and must have thought I was a bit old. They all laughed, and thought he was joking!" from Ken Blanchflower Champion karter
I was walking past the podium and the guy who organises the trophies said, "There's our 2019 senior open chamion." I was just walking by. It was quite funny because there was a lot of new faces there. They turned round and saw me, 75 years old, and must have thought I was a bit old. They all laughed, and thought he was joking!"
Lincoln City announcement expected
The new manager of Lincoln City FC is expected to be announced by the club at 18:00 this evening.
It's all but confirmed that the replacement for the Cowley brothers will be Michael Appleton, former manager at West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United.
Teen in court over child abuse images
A man who took indecent images of children while training at a Lincolnshire school has appeared in court today.
Lewis Croft, from Cliff Road, Welton spoke only to confirm his name at Lincoln Crown Court.
He had admitted nine charges at a previous hearing.
Croft's home was raided by police back in July after a tip off from American law enforcement.
He'll appear back in court in November once a psychiatric report has been completed.
Seven miles of traffic delays on A1
A single closed lane on the A1 is causing delays of 40 minutes for drivers.
Highways England said they closed the northbound lane, between the junctions with the A606 and the A151 in Rutland, because of a stranded vehicle.
A mother who says her teenage son was told he would be put in isolation if he came to school unshaven is calling for a change in school uniform rules.
Katherine Parsell, from North Somercotes, says her 14-year-old son Oliver has been told by staff at Somercotes Academy he must be clean shaven or face the consequences.
The school says it's part of its uniform policy to be clean shaven.
A petition started by Ms Parsell has been signed by over 200 people.
She said: "I believe wholeheartedly that their policy, and that of any other school that has this kind of shaving policy, infringes on each and every child’s human rights."
A spokesperson for Tolbar Multi Academy Trust, which runs Somercotes Academy, said the school has a "very clear dress and appearance policy" and that Oliver is being treated "in the same way as all other students".
Severe accident: A1 Rutland northbound
A1 Rutland northbound severe accident, after A1 Empingham.
A1 Rutland - One lane closed and queues on A1 Great North Road northbound in Tickencote after Empingham, because of a lorry that's broken down and an accident.
Post office returns to seaside village
Holidaymakers looking to send a postcard from Sutton in Sea can breathe a sigh of relief from today as the post office returns to the Lincolnshire resort.
People have been visiting Sutton on Sea for its picturesque scenery since the 19th century.
But since last year the closure of the local Post Office has been a thorn in the side of anyone searching for a stamp.
From today though, an official branch has opened in the Spar shop, in High Street.
Man dies after swim near Lock
A 21-year-old man has died in the River Witham.
The alarm was raised when the man didn't resurface after diving into the water at Bardney lock yesterday afternoon.
A water rescue team, air ambulance and paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious but has been passed to the coroner to investigate the circumstances.
Quote Message: As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that. from Sergeant Andrew Shepherd Lincolnshire Police
As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that.
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man
Police say they are "urgently" looking for a Lincolnshire man missing since Wednesday.
Steven Mackie, 56, went missing from his home near Louth earlier this week.
Lincolnshire Police say he has been seen driving around the county in a black Peugeot 308, with sightings in Spalding and Horncastle.
The forec has asked for anyone who spots Mr Mackie or sees the car - registration number KS10 AEC) - to contact them.
A 12-year-old girl from Horncastle is staging Lincolnshire's answer to worldwide climate change protests today.
Holly Pavey has been taking part in protests in the town since the last school year.
Today, millions of people across 150 countries are expected to take part in the largest ever protest against climate change.
Holly says that, even if not many people turn up to her protest, it's still worth doing.
Quote Message: I am very hopeful that a lot of people will turn up but Horncastle is a small town. Greta Thunberg says no one is too small to make a difference and I believe that no school strike is too small to make a difference. from Holly Pavey 12-Year-Old Climate Activist
I am very hopeful that a lot of people will turn up but Horncastle is a small town. Greta Thunberg says no one is too small to make a difference and I believe that no school strike is too small to make a difference.
Man pleads guilty to child sex offences
A 27-year-old man is facing jail after he admitted a string of child sex offences.
Stuart Roberts, from the National Farmers Union, said farmers "desperately needed" support.
"The reinstatement of the Farming Recovery Fund will be a relief to those farmers affected by the recent flooding events in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who're now coping with a massive clear-up operation," he said.
Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Nichola Donnelly
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's another fine day today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures up to 21C in places, well above the average for this time of year.
Overnight it will stay dry with temperatures dropping to about 9C.
Hospitals relying on 'emergency' loans to cover costs
Rob England
BBC England Data Unit
Hospitals in England are "lurching" from month to month on "emergency" government loans to cover costs, a think tank has said.
The Nuffield Trust said some NHS hospitals had to cut spending on patients to pay the interest.
Trusts owed £10bn to the government in 2018-19 for "interim revenue support" and paid £185m in interest last year.
As of March 2019 borrowing by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust stood at £274m
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the money went back to the NHS.
BreakingAppleton appointed Lincoln manager
League One club Lincoln City name former Oxford and Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton as their new manager.Read more
The amount of money loaned by the government to NHS trusts in England doubled between 2016-17 to 2018-19, BBC analysis of official figures shows.