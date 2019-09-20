Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A mother who says her teenage son was told he would be put in isolation if he came to school unshaven is calling for a change in school uniform rules.

Katherine Parsell, from North Somercotes, says her 14-year-old son Oliver has been told by staff at Somercotes Academy he must be clean shaven or face the consequences.

The school says it's part of its uniform policy to be clean shaven.

A petition started by Ms Parsell has been signed by over 200 people.

She said: "I believe wholeheartedly that their policy, and that of any other school that has this kind of shaving policy, infringes on each and every child’s human rights."

A spokesperson for Tolbar Multi Academy Trust, which runs Somercotes Academy, said the school has a "very clear dress and appearance policy" and that Oliver is being treated "in the same way as all other students".