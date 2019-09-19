Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two motorists have been injured in a "serious" crash involving two vehicles near Spalding this morning. The collision happened shortly after 06:00 in Gedney Road, Long Sutton. Lincolnshire Police said: "The drivers from each vehicle, who are both male, were injured. The extent of their injuries is still being assessed." Gedney Road is currently closed between Limewalk and Charters Lane with police advising motorists to avoid the area.
Two injured in 'serious' collision near Spalding
Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
It's another dry day with some decent spells of sunshine for most and temperatures up to 21C in places.
Overnight it will remain clear and dry, meaning we're in for a chilly night with temperatures getting down to about 7C.
Police told to improve after teen's ditch death
An investigation into the death of a teenager has recommended that police improve cross-border missing persons investigations.
Liam Toner, 19, from Ulceby, was reported missing in December 2017 after a night out in Cleethorpes, and found dead in a ditch in Lincolnshire 15 hours later.
He was initially reported missing to Humberside Police but the case was not passed to Lincolnshire Police for another six hours.
Humberside and Lincolnshire Police both said they would improve cross-force communication in such cases.
It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.