Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two motorists have been injured in a "serious" crash involving two vehicles near Spalding this morning.

The collision happened shortly after 06:00 in Gedney Road, Long Sutton.

Lincolnshire Police said: "The drivers from each vehicle, who are both male, were injured. The extent of their injuries is still being assessed."

Gedney Road is currently closed between Limewalk and Charters Lane with police advising motorists to avoid the area.