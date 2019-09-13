Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    There's going to plenty of sunshine around today with temperatures up to 19C in places.

    Overnight it should stay dry with temperatures getting down to about 7C.

  2. 4 Paws Centre owners banned from keeping animals

    A couple who ran an overcrowded animal rescue centre and a vets have been sentenced for animal welfare charges.

    RSPCA inspectors removed more than 160 animals during a raid at 4 Paws Centre in Killingholme, North Lincolnshire in March 2018.

    Owners Jodie Fairbrother and Paul Fairbrother were given suspended jail terms and also ordered to pay £500 costs at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

    Both were banned from keeping or trading in animals for five years.

    Jodie Fairbrother, 40, admitted six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She also admitted four breaches of the duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare.

    She was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

    Paul Fairbrother, 50, admitted one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. He admitted two breaches of the duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare.

    He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

