Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A couple who ran an overcrowded animal rescue centre and a vets have been sentenced for animal welfare charges.

RSPCA inspectors removed more than 160 animals during a raid at 4 Paws Centre in Killingholme, North Lincolnshire in March 2018.

Owners Jodie Fairbrother and Paul Fairbrother were given suspended jail terms and also ordered to pay £500 costs at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

Both were banned from keeping or trading in animals for five years.

Jodie Fairbrother, 40, admitted six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She also admitted four breaches of the duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare.

She was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Paul Fairbrother, 50, admitted one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. He admitted two breaches of the duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.