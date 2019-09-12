Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Skegness town centre set for £400,00 makeover

    Skegness town centre is set to get a £400,000 facelift, with new colour-changing street lights, seating, footpaths and bins.

    Skegness town centre
    East Lindsey District Council says it wants to improve the look of the area, which it describes as "the gateway to the foreshore".

    Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “The whole project is very exciting for Skegness and will revolutionise the look of our foreshore.

    "We are committed to ensuring that Skegness remains one of the country’s leading seaside resorts.”

