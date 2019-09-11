Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  Watch: Wednesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It's a very mild start to the day with a few outbreaks of rain in places.

    This afternoon there could be one or two isolated showers but for most of us it'll be dry with temperatures up to 21C.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Wednesday's weather forecast

  2. Adventure playground plan approved despite objections

    Plans to build a new adventure playground in a Lincolnshire village have been approved despite residents objections.

    Nettleham
    Copyright: Google

    At a meeting last night, Nettleham Parish Council gave the green light to plans to install play equipment towards the rear of Bill Bailey's Park in the village.

    The plans had been opposed by some residents who were concerned about it leading to an increase in noise and anti-social behaviour and wanted the adventure playground built nearer to the existing play park.

