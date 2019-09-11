Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Watch: Wednesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's a very mild start to the day with a few outbreaks of rain in places.
This afternoon there could be one or two isolated showers but for most of us it'll be dry with temperatures up to 21C.
Adventure playground plan approved despite objections
Plans to build a new adventure playground in a Lincolnshire village have been approved despite residents objections.
At a meeting last night, Nettleham Parish Council gave the green light to plans to install play equipment towards the rear of Bill Bailey's Park in the village.
The plans had been opposed by some residents who were concerned about it leading to an increase in noise and anti-social behaviour and wanted the adventure playground built nearer to the existing play park.
