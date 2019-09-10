Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Among the names tipped by bookmakers to take over at Sincil Bank are Newport County boss Michael Flynn, Wycombe Wanderers manager and former Imp Gareth Ainsworth and Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse.
First team coaches Andy Warrington and Jamie McCombe will take temporary charge of the side.
Man charged over Shaun Lyall's death in Cleethorpes
A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered at a house in a seaside resort.
Humberside PoliceCopyright: Humberside Police
Shaun Lyall, 47, was found dead in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July last year.
Craig Whittle, 45, of Corporation Road, Grimsby was initially charged with assisting an offender but will now appear before Sheffield Crown Court in December accused of murder.
He was remanded in custody following a hearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday.
Police want to speak to a second man, 29-year-old Abdi Ali, in connection with the death.
Watch: Tuesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
It will be a fairly pleasant day today with highs of about 19C.
However, overnight the cloud will thicken and rain will move in from the west.
Man arrested on firearms offences after 'incident' at house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following an incident at a property in New York, near Boston, last night.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Officers were called to an address in the Haven Bank area at about 17:50 on Monday and advised people to stay in their homes while the incident was ongoing.
At about 20:10 Lincolnshire Police issued a statement to say a man had been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm and said there were no "ongoing public safety concerns".
The force said nobody had been injured but has not released any further details.
Drugs and weapons seized in North Lincolnshire
A quantity of what are thought to be class A and class B drugs, as well as weapons and cash, have been seized by police at a property in Ashby, North Lincolnshire.
Officers carried out a warrant at an address on Everest Road this morning.
It follows reported concerns and information from the local community, police say.
Lincolnshire's evening weather forecast
A dry end to the day in Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast:
New company set to take over Lincolnshire road repairs
A new company's set to take over road repairs in Lincolnshire under an estimated £638m contract.
Balfour Beatty will take over from April next year, under a 12-year deal drawn up by Lincolnshire County Council.
About 250 staff employed by current contractor Kier will transfer to Balfour Beatty under the agreement.
Councillors are expected to approve the plan next month.
Sir Edward Leigh to stand as House of Commons Speaker
The Gainsborough Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh is one of the outsiders with bookmakers to become the new Speaker of the House of Commons.
He confirmed his decision to stand yesterday following the news that John Bercow was to step down.
Sir Edward is a 25-to-1 shot with the bookies, with the current Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle as the current favourite.
Armed officers arrest man in North Hykeham
A man has been arrested after firearms officers were called to North Hykeham this morning following reports of an armed man "acting in an aggressive manner".
Lincolnshire Police said armed officers were deployed after reports the man had stolen and damaged another man's phone.
On arrival, officers found the man had been "detained by several men", with the force paying tribute to their "brave intervention".
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said a firearm had been recovered nearby.
Man charged over high-value watch thefts
A man has been charged with stealing £2,000 worth of watches from a high street jewellers.
Two watches were taken from Ernest Jones, in High Street, Lincoln, at about 12:30 on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police said a 41-year-old man, from Lincoln, who was arrested in Lucy Tower Street shortly after the incident, has been charged in connection with the theft.
CCTV images released in relation to theft from vehicle
Police investigating the theft of an exhaust and catalytic converter in Lincoln have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Lincolnshire Police said the items were taken from a car parked in St Paul's Car Park on 8 August.
The force said it is possible the incident is linked to similar incidents across the county.
Lincolnshire's afternoon weather forecast
It should be a cloudy but dry afternoon in Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast:
Village sets up 'Clean Streets' scheme
Residents in Woodhall Spa are being encouraged to adopt a street in the village and pledge to keep it clean.
It follows a successful scheme in Shipley in West Yorkshire, where more than 100 streets have been "adopted" by local residents.
Volunteers are encouraged to spend their own time cleaning their selected street.
New adventure playground planned for Lincolnshire village
A decision is expected to be made later today on plans for a new adventure playground in a village near Lincoln.
Nettleham Parish Council wants to build it within Bill Bailey's Park in the village.
However, local residents fear the playground will increase noise and anti-social behaviour in the area.
Parish councillors are due to meet this evening to consider the plans.
