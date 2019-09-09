Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Temporary food bank still going 30 years on

    A food bank set up as an emergency measure in 1989 is still feeding people 30 years on.

    Lincoln Larder
    Lincoln Community Larder was launched by Mary Eckmyre to help people "in crisis" who could not afford food.

    She later moved to America but decades on families are still turning to the food bank for help.

    In 2018 it helped feed 3,562 people including 1,007 children. By July this year it had given food parcels to 2,677 people.

