Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Residents in a Lincolnshire town have vowed to launch a legal challenge after losing their right to access a piece of land.

BBC Copyright: BBC

County councillors have rejected an application to grant village green status to a field on the outskirts of Market Deeping, near Bourne.

An independent planning inspector said the application fulfilled all but one of the legal criteria.

The county council owns the land, which has permission for housing, and council leader Martin Hill says the authority will now carry on with its development plans.

Reacting to the news that the application had been rejected, one local resident said: "Mill Field is an area of countryside which is bordered by trees and hedges and a very beautiful country lane.

"It's a last little bit of the old historic market town that's left really, the countryside that the town used to be surrounded by.

"It's a piece of land which a significant number of people from the locality have used for recreational activities for more than 20 years."