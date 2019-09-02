Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Resurfacing work on one of Lincolnshire's busiest roads is due to get under way today. The A15 between RAF Scampton and the Cliff Road junction will be closed overnight as part of a nine-week programme. The work will make the road safer, according to Lincolnshire County Council, which adds that disruption during the resurfacing will be minimised.
Nine weeks of roadworks start on busy Lincolnshire road
