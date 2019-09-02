Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Nine weeks of roadworks start on busy Lincolnshire road

    Resurfacing work on one of Lincolnshire's busiest roads is due to get under way today.

    Roadworkds sign
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The A15 between RAF Scampton and the Cliff Road junction will be closed overnight as part of a nine-week programme.

    The work will make the road safer, according to Lincolnshire County Council, which adds that disruption during the resurfacing will be minimised.

