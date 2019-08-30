Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Royal Air Force display team flew over Niagara Falls as part of a tour of North America. The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary has seen the team fly over other famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty in New York. It also takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston:
Watch: Red Arrows display team soar above Niagara Falls
