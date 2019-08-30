Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Watch: Red Arrows display team soar above Niagara Falls

    The Royal Air Force display team flew over Niagara Falls as part of a tour of North America.

    The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary has seen the team fly over other famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty in New York.

    It also takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston:

    Video content

    Video caption: Red Arrows soar above Niagara Falls
