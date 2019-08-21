Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There are calls for extra police patrols in Boston's Central Park following reports of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Residents have organised a public meeting next week to look at what can be done to make the space a safe place for everyone.

Local councillor Neill John Hastie says the behaviour of some people in the park is unacceptable.

"There's broken glass and rubbish all over the play area and, according to local residents, it's not the first time," he says.

"Literally every night, there are people setting up camp, having parties, drinking and making a nuisance of themselves."