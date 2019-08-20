Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Almost a year on from being built, a new Lincolnshire phone mast still hasn't been switched on.

The Sibsey O2 and Vodafone mast was supposed to provide better phone coverage for a so-called "not spot".

It was opened last autumn by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, who now says it's "frustrating" that the mast still hasn't been fixed and it's taken "far too long".

The companies behind the new mast say because it's been built near a railway line, it's proved difficult to get a fibre cable to the site.

Openreach has apologised for the delay and says overhead fibre should be installed by the middle of next month.