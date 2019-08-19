Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Lynsey Bradford

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A1 Cambridgeshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A1 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, at A43 Kettering Road Wothorpe.

    A1 Cambridgeshire - A1 Great North Road exit slip road closed and it's slow southbound at Wothorpe, because of an accident involving a lorry and a cyclist.

  2. Two men die in Market Rasen motorcycle crash

    Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of two motorcyclists in Lincolnshire.

    Police tape
    Copyright: PA Media

    The two riders collided on the B1225 near Market Rasen at about 18:00 on Saturday evening.

    A man in his 30s from the Gainsborough area and another man, who was in his 60s and from Hull, died in the crash.

