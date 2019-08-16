Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Police appeal over damage to Lincoln Castle cannon

    Police want to trace a group of four men who caused damage to a cannon at the entrance of Lincoln Castle.

    They caused damage to the woodwork on the carriage of the cannon at about 05:00 on 21 July.

    Anyone who recognises the group pictured is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

