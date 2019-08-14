Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Lincoln upset Huddersfield to reach second round

    BBC Sport

    Huddersfield's winless start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by League One new boys Lincoln City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

    Lincoln Town
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Town boss Jan Siewert made 10 changes and had seven debutants, and it showed as Danny Cowley's side impressed with their third successive win of the new season.

    Huddersfield were indebted to goalkeeper Ryan Schofield as he pulled off four fine saves to keep the score goalless at half-time.

    Harry Anderson gave the Imps the lead when he side-footed in unmarked at the back post from Harry Toffolo's cross.

    Lincoln - who have won two promotions in three seasons under Cowley and his brother Nicky to go from the National League to the third tier - will host Premier League Everton in the second round.

  2. Cauliflower shortages as extreme weather kills crops

    Britain is experiencing a cauliflower shortage after extreme weather killed off much of this year's crops.

    Cauliflower
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Heavy rainfall in June destroyed crops in Lincolnshire, and alternative European supplies wilted in last month's heatwave.

    Cauliflower prices have soared and some farmers have suffered financial losses after the destruction of their crops.

    The shortages were described as "very concerning" by a spokesman for the Brassica Growers Association.

    Other brassica - including cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts - are also in short supply.

Back to top