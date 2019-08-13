Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three men and a teenager have been arrested following a break-in at a warehouse where police had previously discovered a £4m cannabis farm. It happened at Park Farm Road, in Scunthorpe, in the early hours of Monday morning. In July, Humberside Police found more than 15,000 cannabis plants with a street value estimated up to £4m at the location . Det Ch Insp Doug Blackwood said: “This is the second set of arrests made at this premises this week. “Our operation to remove the drugs and equipment at the address has been completed and I want to reiterate that there is nothing of value in the warehouse. “The four remain in our custody while inquiries continue."
