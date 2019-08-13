Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Four arrested after break in at former cannabis farm

    Three men and a teenager have been arrested following a break-in at a warehouse where police had previously discovered a £4m cannabis farm.

    Cannabis farm
    Copyright: Humberside Police

    It happened at Park Farm Road, in Scunthorpe, in the early hours of Monday morning.

    In July, Humberside Police found more than 15,000 cannabis plants with a street value estimated up to £4m at the location.

    Park Farm Road
    Copyright: Google

    Det Ch Insp Doug Blackwood said: “This is the second set of arrests made at this premises this week.

    “Our operation to remove the drugs and equipment at the address has been completed and I want to reiterate that there is nothing of value in the warehouse.

    “The four remain in our custody while inquiries continue."

Back to top