Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three men and a teenager have been arrested following a break-in at a warehouse where police had previously discovered a £4m cannabis farm.

Humberside Police Copyright: Humberside Police

It happened at Park Farm Road, in Scunthorpe, in the early hours of Monday morning.

In July, Humberside Police found more than 15,000 cannabis plants with a street value estimated up to £4m at the location.

Google Copyright: Google

Det Ch Insp Doug Blackwood said: “This is the second set of arrests made at this premises this week.

“Our operation to remove the drugs and equipment at the address has been completed and I want to reiterate that there is nothing of value in the warehouse.

“The four remain in our custody while inquiries continue."