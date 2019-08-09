Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. 'Conscience search' plea over Chase Tate hit-and-run

    A coroner has urged those involved in the hit-and-run death of a man in Lincolnshire "to search their conscience" and come forward.

    Chase Tate
    Chase Tate, 23, was struck on the A1104 near Ulceby Cross at about 05:00 GMT on 7 January 2017.

    An inquest heard Mr Tate died from head and chest injuries caused by "blunt force trauma" - typical of a pedestrian being hit by a moving vehicle.

    At the hearing in Lincoln, coroner Tim Brennand recorded an open verdict.

    After going on a night out, it is thought Mr Tate was walking on the road towards Ulceby Cross from Alford when he was struck and killed.

    Two people were arrested in 2017 in relation to the death, but no further action was taken.

