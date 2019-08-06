Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Poppy art project will commemorate VE Day

    More than 1,500 ceramic poppies are being hand-crafted for a new art project at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln.

    Poppy
    Copyright: Reuters

    Members of the public, school children, and veterans will all take part in workshops to create them.

    The project will commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, and will be unveiled at the annual service of Remembrance for Schools in November.

    Project lead Pauline Moore says it will also commemorate the anniversary of Operation Manna, which was the first airborne humanitarian food drop which saved almost one million Dutch lives.

Back to top