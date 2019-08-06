Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

More than 1,500 ceramic poppies are being hand-crafted for a new art project at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln.

Members of the public, school children, and veterans will all take part in workshops to create them.

The project will commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, and will be unveiled at the annual service of Remembrance for Schools in November.

Project lead Pauline Moore says it will also commemorate the anniversary of Operation Manna, which was the first airborne humanitarian food drop which saved almost one million Dutch lives.