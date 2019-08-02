Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Questions raised over payouts for council departures
Taxpayers have a right to know whether senior staff members at a Lincolnshire council are being handed big payouts when they leave, a councillor has said.
South Kesteven District Council is under scrutiny over the recent departure of both its chief executive and chief finance officer.
The authority's external auditors say they're looking into the matter.
Independent councillor Phil Dilks says he wants to know why the officers left - and if they were paid-off:
These questions are being asked not just by me but by residents who are saying, 'What on earth is going on?' and I think they deserve answers. The senior management team isn't a merry-go-round...This is public money we're talking about."
