Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Taxpayers have a right to know whether senior staff members at a Lincolnshire council are being handed big payouts when they leave, a councillor has said.

South Kesteven District Council is under scrutiny over the recent departure of both its chief executive and chief finance officer.

The authority's external auditors say they're looking into the matter.

Independent councillor Phil Dilks says he wants to know why the officers left - and if they were paid-off: