Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A £200 charge for funerals which overrun is set to be scrapped by North East Lincolnshire Council after a backlash from grieving families. The authority currently charges funeral directors for services which overrun the allotted time at Grimsby Crematorium. The council is expected to remove the charge at a meeting next week.
