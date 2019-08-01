Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Charges for overrunning funerals set to be scrapped

    A £200 charge for funerals which overrun is set to be scrapped by North East Lincolnshire Council after a backlash from grieving families.

    Grimsby Crematorium
    Copyright: Google

    The authority currently charges funeral directors for services which overrun the allotted time at Grimsby Crematorium.

    The council is expected to remove the charge at a meeting next week.

Back to top