Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

15,500 government-funded trees planted in North Lincolnshire in eight years
There have been 15,500 government-funded trees planted in North Lincolnshire between 2010 and 2018, Forestry Commission data shows.
This works out at 90 trees per 1,000 people.
Between 2010 and 2018 the government funded about 15 million trees in England. Figures for trees planted with private funds or by local councils are not included and the data only covers new trees, not replacements for any that were cut down.
Overall tree planting rates across the UK would need to more than double to combat rising temperatures and climate change, according to official figures.
Last year 13,400 hectares of new trees were planted across the UK, most of them in Scotland, but the Committee on Climate Change says this should rise to at least 30,000 hectares a year.
Campaign group The Woodland Trust said more trees were needed to provide summer shade, reduce air pollution, improve water quality and manage flooding.
The government said it had made it "much easier" to apply for planting grants.
This story has been generated using Forestry Commission data, BBC analysis and some automation.
Recycling trial to be launched this Autumn
At least 7,500 homes in North Kesteven,
Boston and South Holland will take part in a trial of separate paper and cardboard domestic rubbish collections this Autumn.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The year-long trial, run by the
Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, aims to boost the quality and amount of paper
recycled.
Residents will receive a purple wheelie bin or purple bin bag, just
for paper and card. Each area will have its own schedule for
collections.
The purple bins and bags will be
used for items including brochures, cardboard boxes and packaging, newspapers and magazines, junk mail and envelopes, catalogues, and paper.
Anything with food residue or grease on it should be left out.
Existing recycling bins in
North Kesteven and Boston and bags in South Holland will continue to be used
for plastics, glass, aerosols and rinsed food and drink cans.
Quote Message: This trial gives us the opportunity to do something different, not only helping us to further support the environment, but also helping us to reduce the amount of contaminated waste collected - saving both time and money." from Councillor Richard Wright Leader, North Kesteven District Council
This trial gives us the opportunity to do something different, not only helping us to further support the environment, but also helping us to reduce the amount of contaminated waste collected - saving both time and money."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
15,500 government-funded trees planted in North Lincolnshire in eight years
There have been 15,500 government-funded trees planted in North Lincolnshire between 2010 and 2018, Forestry Commission data shows.
This works out at 90 trees per 1,000 people.
Between 2010 and 2018 the government funded about 15 million trees in England. Figures for trees planted with private funds or by local councils are not included and the data only covers new trees, not replacements for any that were cut down.
Overall tree planting rates across the UK would need to more than double to combat rising temperatures and climate change, according to official figures.
Last year 13,400 hectares of new trees were planted across the UK, most of them in Scotland, but the Committee on Climate Change says this should rise to at least 30,000 hectares a year.
Campaign group The Woodland Trust said more trees were needed to provide summer shade, reduce air pollution, improve water quality and manage flooding.
The government said it had made it "much easier" to apply for planting grants.
Find out about tree planting across the UK here.
This story has been generated using Forestry Commission data, BBC analysis and some automation.
Recycling trial to be launched this Autumn
At least 7,500 homes in North Kesteven, Boston and South Holland will take part in a trial of separate paper and cardboard domestic rubbish collections this Autumn.
The year-long trial, run by the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, aims to boost the quality and amount of paper recycled.
Residents will receive a purple wheelie bin or purple bin bag, just for paper and card. Each area will have its own schedule for collections.
The purple bins and bags will be used for items including brochures, cardboard boxes and packaging, newspapers and magazines, junk mail and envelopes, catalogues, and paper.
Anything with food residue or grease on it should be left out.
Existing recycling bins in North Kesteven and Boston and bags in South Holland will continue to be used for plastics, glass, aerosols and rinsed food and drink cans.