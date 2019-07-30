Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There's been a dramatic drop in the number of street drinking reports in Boston, according to police in the town.

Last year, officers dealt with more than 150 incidents, but so far this year only 17 calls have been made about it.

Police say the efforts of officers last year have paid off.

But Andy Fisher, from Boston Borough Council, says the problem hasn't yet been solved:

"I wouldn't want anybody to think that you'll never see anyone consuming alcohol in Boston.

"But, through a mixture of education and enforcement, we've worked with people who would visibly drink on benches, in the park and in the town centre and just walking through the town."