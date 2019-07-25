Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Train passengers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are being warned not travel "unless absolutely necessary" as rail operators warn the hot weather will mean slower trains. The "extreme temperatures" lead to buckling rails, with emergency speed restrictions in place on some stretches of track. London North Eastern Railway has asked passengers to consider if they need to travel, with a reduced service being offered across the region:
'Extreme weather' prompts train warning
