Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A total of 146 people have been arrested for attacking emergency service workers in Lincolnshire in the last six months, according to figures obtained by the BBC.

Last November a new law was introduced which doubled the maximum possible sentence for offenders from six months to 12 months.

Across England and Wales police have made more than 6,500 arrests for attacks on emergency service workers.

However, Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who campaigned for the law, believes it is not providing enough of a deterrent.

Sgt Lee Johnson from Lincolnshire Police was attacked while on duty in Grantham.

He said: "[The man] turned back towards myself and my colleague and started wheeling punches at us and we ended up having a fight with him on a busy road in Grantham.

"I was very shaken up by it. I had a cut to my lip. It was quite a frightening experience."