Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A previously-troubled ambulance service has made significant improvements, a regulator has found.

BBC Copyright: BBC

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated "good" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), after being told in 2017 changes were needed.

Inspectors found the service had new ways of call handling, which helped staff better deal with major incidents.

The trust was rated as outstanding for being "caring", one of the CQC's key grading areas.

The ambulance service, which serves about 4.8 million people across six counties, has faced financial problems in recent years - with an £11.9m deficit in 2016 - and had some of the worst response times in England.

The latest inspection, between April and May, found a "significant number of improvements" had been made and "highlighted areas of outstanding practice".