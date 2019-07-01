Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Network Rail is looking to buy part of British Steel, it has emerged.

The railway infrastructure company has bid for British Steel's rail services business.

State-owned Network Rail wants to take over the division responsible for the welding, finishing and storing of rails for the UK's train network.

British Steel was placed in compulsory liquidation in May and closure could jeopardise 25,000 jobs, including 5,000 employed by the firm in Scunthorpe and 20,000 in the supply chain.

However, one union leader says he does not want to see the firm parcelled off in piecemeal fashion.

"We want to see it absolutely taken over as one unit, this is an integrated business," Steve Turner, manufacturing officer at the Unite union told the BBC.

He also said it was vital for UK infrastructure and construction projects that British Steel remained intact.