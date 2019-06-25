Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Work to reinforce the banks of a river in Lincolnshire is due to start today.

It's nearly two weeks since the River Steeping burst its banks, forcing more than 1,000 people in Wainfleet to evacuate their homes.

The temporary sandbag repairs will be replaced with more permanent metal sheeting.

Meanwhile, Wainfleet's primary school is reopening again today after being closed for more than a week.

Pupils at the Magdelen Church of England School have been kept at home since the floods caused problems with the building's drainage system.