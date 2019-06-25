Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Wainfleet floods: Work starts on river bank reinforcement
  2. Live updates on Tuesday 25 June 2019

    Work to reinforce the banks of a river in Lincolnshire is due to start today.

    It's nearly two weeks since the River Steeping burst its banks, forcing more than 1,000 people in Wainfleet to evacuate their homes.

    River Steeping
    Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

    The temporary sandbag repairs will be replaced with more permanent metal sheeting.

    Meanwhile, Wainfleet's primary school is reopening again today after being closed for more than a week.

    Pupils at the Magdelen Church of England School have been kept at home since the floods caused problems with the building's drainage system.

