Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man from North Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash.

The striker, who had signed with Cardiff City, was killed in the crash along with pilot David Ibbotson from Crowle in Lincolnshire.

A 64-year-old man had been arrested and released while investigations continue, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said.

The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.

Mr Sala, 28, had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January when the plane he was in lost contact with air traffic control north of Guernsey. His body was recovered in February but Mr Ibbotson's has never been found.

Det Insp Simon Huxter said: "We have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality.

"As a result we have arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act."

Det Insp Huxter urged people not to speculate about the identity of the man as it could hinder the investigation.