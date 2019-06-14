Flooding
Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

  1. 'Major incident' declared due to flooding in Wainfleet
  2. 'Phased evacuation' of about 100 homes in Wainfleet
  3. Seven flood warnings remain in place for Lincolnshire
  4. RAF Chinook helicopters drop ballast overnight to try and block river breech
  5. Water levels will take some time to subside - Environment Agency
By David McKenna

  1. Flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire

    Seven flood warnings remain in place for parts of Lincolnshire.

    Rescue operation in Wainfleet
    This means flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

    The areas currently affected are:

  2. Lincolnshire flooding: What we know now

    Flooding
    With flooding continuing in parts of Lincolnshire this Friday morning, here's what we know now:

    • "Major incident" declared for Wainfleet last night after River Steeping burst banks
    • "Phased evacuation" of about 100 homes in the town
    • Rest centre for Wainfleet residents set up in nearby Skegness
    • RAF Chinook helicopters drop ballast overnight to try and block the breach
    • Seven flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire this morning
    • Weather forecasts suggest worst of the rain may have passed
    • Water levels will take some time to subside, Environment Agency warns
