Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Four flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire this morning.

Flood warnings mean "immediate action is required" by people living and working in the area.

The warnings for Lincolnshire cover these areas:

Properties near the Great Eau river in the Wolds

Poulton Drain in Covenham St Marys

The River Steeping in Wainfleet

The River Waring in the centre of Horncastle immediately upstream from Stanhope Road (pictured).

Meanwhile, Skegness Grammar School will be closed to all pupils today, except those taking GCSE AND A-level exams.

The rain eased slightly overnight, however forecasters say we can expect more later on.