Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates
Summary
- Four flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire
- Skegness Grammar School closed except for GCSE and A-level exams
- Fire service gets 100-plus flood-related calls in 24 hours
- Rain eased overnight, but more expected later - Forecasters
- Live updates on Wednesday 12 June 2019
All times stated are UK
Fire service gets 100-plus flood calls in 24 hours
With heavy rain over the past 24 hours, Lincolnshire's Fire and Rescue Service crews have been kept very busy - with more rain forecast for later, too:
Flood warnings continue in Lincolnshire
Four flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire this morning.
Flood warnings mean "immediate action is required" by people living and working in the area.
The warnings for Lincolnshire cover these areas:
Meanwhile, Skegness Grammar School will be closed to all pupils today, except those taking GCSE AND A-level exams.
The rain eased slightly overnight, however forecasters say we can expect more later on.