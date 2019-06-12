Lincs collage
Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Four flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire
  2. Skegness Grammar School closed except for GCSE and A-level exams
  3. Fire service gets 100-plus flood-related calls in 24 hours
  4. Rain eased overnight, but more expected later - Forecasters
  5. Live updates on Wednesday 12 June 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Fire service gets 100-plus flood calls in 24 hours

    With heavy rain over the past 24 hours, Lincolnshire's Fire and Rescue Service crews have been kept very busy - with more rain forecast for later, too:

  2. Flood warnings continue in Lincolnshire

    Four flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire this morning.

    Flood
    Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

    Flood warnings mean "immediate action is required" by people living and working in the area.

    The warnings for Lincolnshire cover these areas:

    • Properties near the Great Eau river in the Wolds
    • Poulton Drain in Covenham St Marys
    • The River Steeping in Wainfleet
    • The River Waring in the centre of Horncastle immediately upstream from Stanhope Road (pictured).

    Meanwhile, Skegness Grammar School will be closed to all pupils today, except those taking GCSE AND A-level exams.

    The rain eased slightly overnight, however forecasters say we can expect more later on.

