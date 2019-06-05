Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Posted at 5:495:49Envelope updateSevere accident: A1136 Lincolnshire both waysBBC News TravelA1136 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from A1243 Bargate to Marshall Avenue.A1136 Lincolnshire - A1136 Cromwell Road in Grimsby closed in both directions from the A1243 Bargate junction to the Marshall Avenue junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe accident: A1136 Lincolnshire both ways
A1136 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from A1243 Bargate to Marshall Avenue.
A1136 Lincolnshire - A1136 Cromwell Road in Grimsby closed in both directions from the A1243 Bargate junction to the Marshall Avenue junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time