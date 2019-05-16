Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire MP has met the new Defence Secretary to make the case for the legendary Red Arrows staying in the county.

Last year, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the team's current base, RAF Scampton, will be sold off.

RAF Scampton, which was also home to the famous 617 Squadron as they prepared for the Dambusters mission in World War Two, has housed the Red Arrows since 2000.

Dr Caroline Johnson, Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, has explained to Penny Mourdaunt how the aerobatic team is a vital part of Lincolnshire's heritage.

The Red Arrows are currently in Greece, putting the finishing touches to this summer's display.