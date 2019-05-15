Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Holbeach Medical Centre has been rated 'inadequate' and told it could be shut down unless improvements are made.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited last month and found staff weren't reviewing medicines properly. They also found the practice wasn't receiving drug safety updates.

Nobody at the centre wanted to comment, but the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it is working with staff to help make changes and will regularly review and monitor their progress.