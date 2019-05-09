Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Murder charge after woman found dead
  2. Live updates on Thursday 9 May 2019

By Alex Rhodes

  1. Watch: Thursday's weather forecast

    Owain Wyn Evans

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It's going to be generally cloudy with spells of rain and drizzle throughout the day.

    Tonight will stay cloudy and wet in places.

  2. Worlaby man charged with murder after woman found dead

    A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village.

    Joanne Hamer
    The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby, on Monday.

    Humberside Police said officers went to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".

    Ian Hamer, 53, of Worlaby, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.

