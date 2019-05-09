Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

It's going to be generally cloudy with spells of rain and drizzle throughout the day. Tonight will stay cloudy and wet in places.
By Alex Rhodes
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Worlaby man charged with murder after woman found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village.
The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby, on Monday.
Humberside Police said officers went to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".
Ian Hamer, 53, of Worlaby, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.