Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. Live updates on Tuesday 26 March 2019

  1. New homes plan for Lincolnshire village set for go-ahead

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Plans for a new affordable housing development have been recommended for approval in a Lincolnshire village, despite local opposition.

    Developer Longhurst Group wants to build 46 two, three and four-bedroom houses on Easthorpe Road and Belton Lane in Great Gonerby.

    South Kesteven District Council says the development is a boost for affordable housing in the area and will "benefit the whole of the area".

    However, local residents have raised concerns about flooding and additional traffic.

