Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans for a new affordable housing development have been recommended for approval in a Lincolnshire village, despite local opposition.

Developer Longhurst Group wants to build 46 two, three and four-bedroom houses on Easthorpe Road and Belton Lane in Great Gonerby.

South Kesteven District Council says the development is a boost for affordable housing in the area and will "benefit the whole of the area".

However, local residents have raised concerns about flooding and additional traffic.