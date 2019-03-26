Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans for a new affordable housing development have been recommended for approval in a Lincolnshire village, despite local opposition. Developer Longhurst Group wants to build 46 two, three and four-bedroom houses on Easthorpe Road and Belton Lane in Great Gonerby. South Kesteven District Council says the development is a boost for affordable housing in the area and will "benefit the whole of the area". However, local residents have raised concerns about flooding and additional traffic.
New homes plan for Lincolnshire village set for go-ahead
Local Democracy Reporting Service
