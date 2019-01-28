Live
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Investigations continue into Gainsborough bus death
- Police response to match skirmish 'inappropriate'
- Lincolnshire County Council to set up private housing company
- Hope for new Lincoln to London rail services
- More volunteers needed for 'world's flattest Marathon'
- Live updates on Monday 28 January 2019
Live Reporting
By Alex Rhodes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Lincolnshire MP backs plans to rule out 'no deal' Brexit
A Lincolnshire MP is one of those supporting plans to avoid a "no deal" Brexit by postponing "Brexit Day".
The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 29 March, but Grantham and Stamford Conservative MP, Nick Boles, wants to push that back to the end of December if the Prime Minister can't secure parliamentary approval for her withdrawal deal.
It's being proposed by Yorkshire Labour MP Yvette Cooper and has the backing of senior Conservative backbenchers such as Nicky Morgan and Oliver Letwin.
Mr Boles says it's important a no deal scenario is avoided:
It's just one of the amendments due to go before parliament tomorrow. You can see the rest here.
Is time about to be called on Lincoln pub?
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A Lincoln pub could be demolished to make way for student accommodation.
Plans have been submitted to City of Lincoln Council to flatten the Golden Cross on the High Street.
It would be replaced by a three-storey accommodation block with 47 bedrooms.
Applicant Lomas Architecture Design and Development says although the pub is historically significant, its loss wouldn't be a detriment to the area.
Police response to match skirmish 'inappropriate'
Greater Manchester Police officers have been criticised for the way they handled a disturbance following the match between Lincoln City and Bury at the weekend.
Imps fans say a group of about 40 men surged into the away supporters' area - some of them throwing punches.
Greater Manchester Police says CCTV footage of the incident will be reviewed today, but adds that officers swiftly stepped in to ease tensions after the match.
However, Lincoln City fan John Bellshaw, who was at the match with his 11-year-old son, says the police could have done more:
Council to set up private housing company
A property company's could be set up by Lincolnshire County Council in an effort to build more homes.
The authority says the firm, called PropCo, would be used to build a range of developments and help reach housing targets.
County councillors are expected to approve the plan next month.
Lincoln man finds chicken in McDonald’s veggie wrap
The Lincolnite
A Lincoln man said he was “definitely not lovin’ it” when he reportedly chomped down on chicken after ordering a veggie wrap from McDonald’s.
Hope for new Lincoln to London rail services
New direct rail services from London to Lincoln could be in place by September this year.
Network Rail is considering whether to allow extra direct services after LNER applied to run more trains in the autumn.
The Conservative Lord Cormack has been lobbying for the additional services - alongside the Labour MP for Lincoln, Karen Lee.
Lord Cormack says the new trains wouldn't just benefit people travelling from Lincoln:
More volunteers needed for 'world's flattest Marathon'
More volunteers are being sought to meet extra demand by runners to compete in the fourth annual Boston Marathon, no not that one, the one in Lincolnshire!
More than 1500 athletes are expected to take part in the fourth annual event which organisers have dubbed "the flattest marathon in the world".
This year's race will also be open to disabled athletes for the first time.
Investigations continuing into fatal Gainsborough collision
Police are investigating after a man was hit by a bus over the weekend in Gainsborough.
The 87-year-old, who hasn't been named, was hit by a single-decker on Corringham Road near to the junction with Bob Rainsforth Way.
It happened at around 07:10 on Saturday.
The police say he suffered serious injuries and died later in hospital. They want any witnesses to come forward.