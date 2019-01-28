Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire MP is one of those supporting plans to avoid a "no deal" Brexit by postponing "Brexit Day".

PA Copyright: PA

The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 29 March, but Grantham and Stamford Conservative MP, Nick Boles, wants to push that back to the end of December if the Prime Minister can't secure parliamentary approval for her withdrawal deal.

It's being proposed by Yorkshire Labour MP Yvette Cooper and has the backing of senior Conservative backbenchers such as Nicky Morgan and Oliver Letwin.

Mr Boles says it's important a no deal scenario is avoided:

Quote Message: If we don't seize the moment tomorrow afternoon then we're at grave risk of just driving off the edge on 29 March without really wanting to." from Nick Boles Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford If we don't seize the moment tomorrow afternoon then we're at grave risk of just driving off the edge on 29 March without really wanting to." Nick Boles Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford

It's just one of the amendments due to go before parliament tomorrow. You can see the rest here.